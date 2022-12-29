2022 seemed to be a roller coaster ride, full of more twists and turns than we could imagine. Of course, there were a lot of stories that were bizarre, frustrating, and, unfortunately, tragic. However, there was also a fair share of good news this year, including a lot of baby news.

From first-time parents to seasoned veterans (with one that’s a bit too seasoned, but more on that later), there were plenty of reasons to celebrate life this year. Here are some of the babies born this year that broke the internet.

2022 Year In Review: The Baby Arrivals That Broke The Internet was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. Diddy’s Daughter, Love Sean Combs Source:Instagram The music mogul shocked everyone by announcing the arrival of his 7th child, born on October 15. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” wrote Combs on Twitter. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” No lie, it caught everyone off-guard because it was with a woman who was NOT his “shorty wop,” rapper Yung Miami of the City Girls. (It was later revealed that the mother is 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran.) However, looks like everything is still all good between them. So, all is well!

2. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Baby Boy Source:HelloBeautiful/Instagram/TikTok After breaking social media with their baby announcement early in the year, the Barbadian music/beauty mogul and the Harlem-born MC welcomed their baby boy in May. For the most part, the couple was very mum about their child, but an issue with the ever-intruding paparazzi led Riri to finally reveal her son’s first photos earlier this month. Hollywood Unlocked was the first to reveal the photos, with founder Jason Lee explaining on Twitter, “Yesterday she FaceTimed me to tell me that paparazzi took unauthorized photos of their baby and planned to release them. So she said if anyone was going to put it out she wanted me to. She wanted BLACK MEDIA to be the one to do it since she wasn’t going to be given the choice.”

3. Big Sean and Jhené Aiko’s Son, Noah Hasani Source:Instagram The longtime couple and frequent Twenty88 collaborators welcomed their biggest joint project yet: their son, born on November 8 after a whopping 24 hours of labor. Sean, a first-time dad, was clearly very excited about the new arrival, writing on IG, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy, and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.” This is also Jhené’s second child, joining her 14-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O’Ryan.

4. Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Diab’s First Child In August, MTV personality Nessa Diab revealed that she and her longtime love, NFL baller-turned-activist Kaepernick, welcomed their first child in this sweet post. Nessa revealed that she had initial resistance on sharing this personal news with the world, but would go on to share to connect with her followers “in different ways that I never imagined.” “My conversations and life experiences have already changed,” she continued in the caption. “And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby, who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew.” She went on to call Colin “the most amazing dad.”

5. Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon’s Son, Ever James After years of trying to grow their family, the award-winning gospel artist and the singer/TV personality finally welcomed their first child together via surrogate in August. It was a long time coming as Bailon openly expressed her desire to have a child with Houghton, who has older children from previous relationships. In the IG caption, the couple wrote in part: “If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude.”

6. Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Son In July, Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child via surrogate, a baby boy, with her now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The former couple is already parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True. Unfortunately, the new arrival came following a very tough time for Khloé. As you know, Thompson cheated on Khloé (AGAIN) with Maralee Nichols, who ended up pregnant. Their son, Theo, was born in December 2021. After feeling the initial sting of her ex’s betrayal, Khloé is now focused on raising her two kids as a single mom. “Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out,” she said in a confessional during the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”