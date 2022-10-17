8 Sizzling Looks From 2022 BravoCon

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Over the weekend, some of Bravo’s biggest reality TV stars came together in honor of the network’s annual

BravoCon

event.

The three-day convention, which kicked off on Oct. 14, was held at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC. Attendees could see their favorite Bravo stars up close and personal during the convention’s star-studded panels and exclusive interviews. Cast members from the Real Housewives franchise, Married To Medicine, and Below Deck were all in attendance.

Notably, on Sunday, Bravo stans jumped for joy when Andy Cohen revealed that the Real Housewives of New York City would be getting a reboot in the near future. The highly anticipated reality series will welcome seven new “Housewives” to the franchise, including “creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield,” Page Six noted. Production for the show will start in the fall, and the season will officially premiere in 2023.

In addition to the reboot, fans can expect a “Legacy” version of the show featuring Big Apple-based alums from the original cast.

The ladies of Bravo pulled out all the stops for the big convention, and the fashion was just as fiery as some of the scandalous storylines featured on the network’s popular shows. Let’s look at all of the incredible style in the building during BravoCon’s big celebration.

