Celebs Show Out At The LACMA Gala

Actress Regina King attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Her braided updo is so fun in this purple hue!

In Gucci.

'Harriet' actress Cynthia Erivo attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. #TeamBeautiful is loving the trend of Erivo matching her hair with her dress hue. This lilac cropped cut is life!

In Gucci.

Erivo looks so elegant in this dress silhouette and the color is absolutely regal.

Ava DuVernay is serving us with a sultry smokey eye. We see you, queen!

While DuVernay is known for her embellished gowns, she switched up her style with this stand out silvery statement Gucci gown.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The supermodel strutted on the carpet donning a stunning Versace gown.

Amanda Stenberg attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

In Gucci. Amandla Stenberg arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Actress KiKi Layne attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. She wore hair art on the carpet and we live.

In Gucci.

Rapper Anderson .Paak attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. We're here for his colored sunglasses.

In Gucci.

Singer John Legend was at the event.