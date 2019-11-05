Celebs Show Out At The LACMA Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. REGINA KINGSource:Getty
Actress Regina King attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Her braided updo is so fun in this purple hue!
2. REGINA KINGSource:Getty
In Gucci.
3. CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
‘Harriet’ actress Cynthia Erivo attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. #TeamBeautiful is loving the trend of Erivo matching her hair with her dress hue. This lilac cropped cut is life!
4. CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
In Gucci.
5. CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
Erivo looks so elegant in this dress silhouette and the color is absolutely regal.
6. AVA DUVERNAYSource:Getty
Ava DuVernay is serving us with a sultry smokey eye. We see you, queen!
7. AVA DUVERNAYSource:Getty
While DuVernay is known for her embellished gowns, she switched up her style with this stand out silvery statement Gucci gown.
8. NAOMI CAMPBELLSource:Getty
Supermodel Naomi Campbell attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
9. NAOMI CAMPBELLSource:Getty
The supermodel strutted on the carpet donning a stunning Versace gown.
10. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Amanda Stenberg attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,satin,california,city of los angeles,purse,dress,gala,brown,pleated,gucci,multi colored,layered dress,clutch bag,cap sleeve,multi colored dress,los angeles county museum of art,brown purse,amandla stenberg,round neckline
11. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty
In Gucci. Amandla Stenberg arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
12. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty
Actress KiKi Layne attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. She wore hair art on the carpet and we live.
13. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty
In Gucci.
14. ANDERSON PAAKSource:Getty
Rapper Anderson .Paak attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. We’re here cor his colored sunglasses.
15. ANDERSON PAAKSource:Getty
In Gucci.
16. JOHN LEGENDSource:Getty
Singer John Legend was at the event.
17. JOHN LEGENDSource:Getty
This wine colored velvet jacket is goals.