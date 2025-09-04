Our Queen B turns 44 on September 4th, and her influence on music remains unmatched. From timeless classics like “Halo” to modern hits like “CUFF IT,” Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has racked up billions of streams across the globe. With a mix of iconic anthems and global sensations, Beyoncé continues to prove year after year why she remains the undisputed Queen of music.

Take a look as we show you the top 15 most-streamed Beyoncé songs.

1. HALO 1.82 billion streams 2. Crazy in Love Over 1.3 billion streams 3. Telephone (Lady GaGa ft. Beyoncé ) Over 951 million streams 4. CUFF IT Over 916 million streams 5. Perfect Duet (Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé) 835 million streams 6. Single Ladies Over 800 million streams 7. Love on Top Over 733 million streams 8. Irreplaceable Over 731 million streams 9. TEXAS HOLD ‘EM Over 1 billion streams 10. If I Were a Boy 696.9 million streams 11. Drunk in Love Over 1.4 billion streams 12. Run the World Over 600 million streams 13. 7/11 Over 1.2 billion streams 14. Partition Over 568.6 million streams 15. BREAK MY SOUL Over 1 Billion streams