15 Greatest Hip-Hop Remixes By Bad Boy Records

Being able to annually celebrate Hip-Hop History Month has a lot to do with the foundation that was developed in rap throughout the 1990s, particularly during the “Shiny Suit Era” reign of Bad Boy Records.

Led by newly-crowned cannabis CEO Sean “Puff Daddy / P. Diddy / Diddy / Love” Combs, the label gave birth to hip-hop and R&B musicians that we now look at as legends of the game today. From the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, to the dearly missed but eternal King of New York Rap himself, The Notorious B.I.G., both icons and a handful of others began their journey on a beat produced by Bad Boy Records.

Of course, for those who’ve lived and danced through the hits and/or studied the Bad Boy era, their shining moments came down to those signature remixes. Combs and The Hitmen had a way of sampling classic soul records from the ’60s all the way to the ’80s and giving it a final layer of boom-bap, DJ scratching and melodic hooks that completely made the new product sound like something that you’ve never heard before but won’t soon get out of your head.





















In celebration of a pivotal moment in Hip-Hop history, in addition to sending a birthday week shoutout to Mr. Combs himself, we rounded up a selection of timeless records that sum up why, in fact, Bad Boy might’ve very well invented the remix.

Yes, you will see many appearances by Mary and Biggie. Yes, Diddy will be credited by rap persona based on era. No, we cannot guarantee that you won’t be standing up doing the Harlem shake before the third slide. Enjoy!

Continue celebrating Hip-Hop History Month with us by checking out 15 of the greatest Bad Boy Records remixes, and let us know which ones you think we missed:

