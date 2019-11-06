14 Famous Doughnut Lovers was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Chrissy Teigen Source:Getty While celebrating the launch of Apple Pay, Chrissy Teigen chowed down on some doughnuts from NYC's Dough.

2. Rita Ora and Elisabeth Hasselbeck Source:Getty Those may be cronuts, but they still hold a special place in Rita Ora's and Elisabeth Hasselbeck's hearts.

3. Gisele Bundchen Source:Getty Gisele enjoys a pre-runway snack from Krispy Kreme at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

4. Beyonce Source:Getty Happy Birthday, Bey! "Good Morning America" celebrated Beyoncé's birthday by giving her a castle of doughnuts.

5. Kaitlyn Bristowe Source:Getty Who could resist a heart-shaped doughnut? The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe enjoys some Dunkin' Donuts.

6. Frank Sinatra Source:Getty Throwback doughnut love! Frank Sinatra is pictured munching on one backstage.

7. Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, and Will Packer Source:Getty Order's Up! Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, and Will Packer get their fix at Sublime Donuts in Los Angeles, CA.

8. Julie Cheng Source:Getty Everyone loves a #doughnutselfie.

9. Victor Cruz Source:Getty Bigger is better—Victor gets close with a giant Entenmann's doughnut.

10. Ariana Grande Arianagrande eating a donut while taking a selfie #ArianaGrande @ArianaGrande #ariana #arianagrande #grande pic.twitter.com/wft7kybvWw — 🙂Manny perez 10K🍩 (@officialmperez) December 12, 2014 Source:false No doughnut-gate here. Ariana Grande takes a selfie with a Chanel treat.