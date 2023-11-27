12 Times Natalie Nunn Proved She Is A Hair Chameleon

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Natalie Nunn’s hair changes like she catches private jets… often. The Baddies East star is the current queen of. It’s safe to say she got the juice. And with said juice comes the expectation for her to constantly elevate her look. A true baddie always looks her best even when she’s not trying. Clearly, Natalie Nunn puts a lot of effort into her hair and wardrobe because this season of the wild franchise, we’ve seen dozens of unique hairstyles from the baddest bad girl-turned-super producer.

Natalie is a big boss and keeps her hair in intricate wig styles. From colorful ombre to braid-friendly embellishments, Natalie Nunn’s hair is just as eye-popping as she is.

Nunn recently debuted a cotton candy wig with hair embellishments while turning up alongside fellow Baddie DJ Sky, who was on the ones and twos. Natalie rapped along to the lyrics, “Try and take my chain I ain’t going.” Fans speculate it is a subliminal but yet, direct shot at the chaotic “get yo chain back” Baddies East episode.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0Ih9qYrLr9/

During an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Natalie described the difference between working on traditional TV vs today’s streaming market.

“I feel like when we used to do events with oxygen back in the day we used to come to New York and the Bad Girls would have events – they were just so like uptight and traditional.” She added, “Here we are now with the streaming platform and Zeus and how our boss – we literally could call him on the phone and any of the cast members have a direct contact to the boss – like that was never a thing before with the old networks. The reported millionaire continued, “I do feel like Lemmy gives that opportunity to everyone to come in – I know for a fact people are making more money at Zeus Network.”

Original Bad Girl’s Club fans remember Natalie Nunn from the Oxygen franchise, but Natalie took an interpolation to Zeus Network under the Baddies show. Natalie reached a new level of fame when Nicki Minaj mentioned her name on Lil Uzi Vert’s song “Endless Fashion,” saying, “Even if my name was Natalie, none of these bitches still couldn’t chin-check me.” The popular bar validated Natalie but she’s always been that girl.

Keep scrolling for her most versatile hair moments.

12 Times Natalie Nunn Proved She Is A Hair Chameleon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com