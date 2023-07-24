Cousins are like the best family members you could have. Usually they’re your age so you get along like brothers or sisters. Being that you don’t live with them most of the time, you don’t have to share everything with them all the time which makes you more inclined to be playful with your cousins as you don’t see them that often.
Cousins, unlike the 1989 film, can’t be swapped out. They’re are part of our family forever and a pivotal piece in keeping the family reunions lit every year.
Here’s a list of celebrities we bet you didn’t know were cousins!
Check out our list of celebrity cousins below!
12 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Cousins was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Tracy McGrady & Vince CarterSource:Getty
2. Stephon Marbury & Sebastian TelfairSource:Getty
3. Damon Dash & Stacey DashSource:Getty
4. Brandy & Snoop DoggSource:Getty
5. K-Ci 7 FantasiaSource:Getty
6. Ludacris & MoniceSource:Getty
