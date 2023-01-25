11 Times Yung Miami Proved She’s A Hair Chameleon

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Yung Miami is one of the IT girls of this generation. The artist has wowed us with her bold lyrics, style, and beauty ever since she burst on the scene. We love empowering ourselves with a raunchy

bop or indulging in a riveting

Caresha, Please

episode

.

But more importantly, we are here for Yung Miami’s fashion and hairstyles.

Regarding her ever-changing beauty, Yung Miami has taken a page out of rap giants like Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj’s style books. The socialite keeps her appearance sizzling, and it’s part of the reason we adore her. It’s nothing to catch Yung Miami on a yacht in a couture gown while sporting an elegant, pulled-back hairdo or attending a premiere in a risqué ensemble paired with a sleek bob coiffure that screams sexy.

We are totally enthralled with Yung Miami’s hairstyles, and we applaud her switch-up game. In case you need a reminder of how fluid the “Ex For A Reason” rapper’s hair swag is, here are 11 times the beauty proves she is a hair chameleon.

11 Times Yung Miami Proved She’s A Hair Chameleon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com