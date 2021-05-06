Tasha Cobbs Leonard has evolved into quite the fashionista.

On Instagram, we’ve seen her dress up, dress down, turn outfits around and flip looks at home, on stage and even just hanging out. Whatever the style, it’s always pretty fly and we’re always in awe of how she puts it together.

SEE ALSO: 6 FACTS ABOUT THE BIBLE THAT MIGHT SURPRISE YOU

“Slay” is an understatement, but if we had to compare what Tasha does with fashion, it’d be worldly equivalent to how David slays Goliath in the Bible. If you remember the story, Goliath the giant didn’t stand a chance!

SEE ALSO: WHAT DOES THE BIBLE SAY ABOUT TATTOOS?

1 Samuel 17 (NIV) reads: 45 David said to the Philistine, “You come against me with sword and spear and javelin, but I come against you in the name of the Lord Almighty, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied. 46 This day the Lord will deliver you into my hands, and I’ll strike you down and cut off your head. This very day I will give the carcasses of the Philistine army to the birds and the wild animals, and the whole world will know that there is a God in Israel. 47 All those gathered here will know that it is not by sword or spear that the Lord saves; for the battle is the Lord’s, and he will give all of you into our hands.” 48 As the Philistine moved closer to attack him, David ran quickly toward the battle line to meet him. 49 Reaching into his bag and taking out a stone, he slung it and struck the Philistine on the forehead. The stone sank into his forehead, and he fell facedown on the ground. 50 So David triumphed over the Philistine with a sling and a stone; without a sword in his hand he struck down the Philistine and killed him. 51 David ran and stood over him. He took hold of the Philistine’s sword and drew it from the sheath. After he killed him, he cut off his head with the sword.

Check out 11 times Tasha Cobbs Leonard killed the fashion game below!

11 Times Tasha Cobbs Leonard Slayed Goliath In Cute Fashion [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com