came, saw, and conquered 2022 with effortless style, flawless hair, and cohesive looks that made her one of the top stylistas of the year. We watched the James family leader support her sons courtside (in Gucci), serve mother/daughter fashion goals, slay in a retro editorial spread, and spark headlines with her style while maintaining her mystique. She is one of thee fashion girls to watch in 2023.

Whether she was photographed rocking designer collections before they came out (she was one of the first to be photographed in Jimmy Choo x Mugler capsule collection), or reminding the girls you can be sexy without showing skin, Savannah ate and left no crumbs every time she left the house.

Savannah and the James family were featured in a Vanity Fair spread that further solidified her stance as a rising it girl in the fashion world. Check all the times Savannah and her stylist Icon Tips cooked up headline-grabbing looks in 2022.

11 Times Savannah James Proved She Was One Of The Most Stylish Women Of 2022 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com