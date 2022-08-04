10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks

Jackie Aina is every beauty influencer’s inspiration. The Nigerian-American beauty debuted on the scene via YouTube after joining the US Navy Reserve, where she discovered her love for makeup. She eventually landed a job with MAC Cosmetics, where she was able to hone her craft. Aina was always told the makeup trends she wanted to do on herself wouldn’t work on her skin complexion, which led to her creating videos highlighting beauty looks and products that worked for all skin tones.
The beauty guru uses her platform to advocate for Black women. Although she partners with many beauty and fashion brands, she doesn’t think twice about calling them out about issues like lack of diversity, advocacy, and inappropriately capitalizing off of the black dollar. After the murder of George Floyd, Aina took to her Twitter account to call out brands like FashionNova and PrettyLittleThing for their silence on Black issues. She even cut ties with a beauty brand because they continued a partnership with a known racist.
Aina is the embodiment of an influencer who uses her platform for good. She is working overtime to change the lack of inclusion in the beauty industry, and she’s also willing to risk a few checks to get her point across. Today the boss babe turns 35 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down ten times Jackie Aina gave us fierce red carpet looks.
1. Jackie Aina at the YouTube Shopping Presents Beauty Festival, 2022Source:Getty
Jackie Aina attended the YouTube Shopping presents Beauty Festival 2022 at YouTube Stages LA on June 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The beauty entrepreneur looked flawless in waist-length braids, and a bright, satin ensemble.
2. Jackie Aina at the Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, 2021Source:Getty
Jackie Aina went for a pretty in pink look at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
3. Jackie Aina at the 13th Annual Essence Black Woman in Hollywood Luncheon, 2020Source:Getty
Jackie Aina attended the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in a sexy purple skirt-suit.
4. Jackie Aina at the Lancome X Vogue L’Absolu Ruby Holiday Event, 2019Source:Getty
Jackie Aina attended the Lancôme x Vogue L’Absolu Ruby Holiday Event in a dark teal, curve-hugging dress with a deep V neck.
5. Jackie Aina at the Pat McGrath ‘A Technicolour Odyssey’ Campaign launch party, 2019Source:Getty
Jackie Aina attended the Pat McGrath ‘A Technicolour Odyssey’ Campaign launch party in a red cropped jacket with matching pants.
6. Jackie Aina at the Teen Vogue Summit, 2019Source:Getty
Jackie Aina attended the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit in a pastel pink pantsuit.
7. Jackie Aina at the Pre-SAG Awards Party, 2019Source:Getty
Jackie Aina attended the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party in a champagne colored bandeau top and matching pants.
8. Jackie Aina at the Christina Dior SS19 Show, 2018Source:Getty
Jackie Aina posed on the red carpet of the Christian Dior’s Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show dressed in a black blouse and a black netted skirt.
9. Jackie Aina at the Impressions Vanity Company Naughty or Nice holiday party, 2018Source:Getty
Jackie Aina hosted the Impressions Vanity Company Naughty or Nice holiday celebration in a platinum blonde wig, a silver dress, and a white fur shawl.