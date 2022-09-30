10 Smartest Black Characters In Horror Films

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Halloween season is officially upon us!

With the return of pumpkin lattes and horror movie marathons on nearly every broadcast network, the month of October is sure to be one ghoulishly good time. In terms of the latter, advancements in streaming services now allow viewers to plan their own watch parties by providing instant access to hundreds of classic slasher flicks and monster mayhem titles.

Even though our people haven’t historically seen much luck when it comes to actually surviving in horror films, there have been a handful of examples that broke the mold and made cinematic history. However, there’s a select few out of the bunch that deserve special props for ultimately surviving by outsmarting the big bad.

Making it to the end of a horror flick based on brains instead of brawn, or by simply tagging close behind the Final Girl, requires quite a bit of prowess under literal life-threatening pressure. Whether it’s being the one who finds a way to kill the monster, using technology as an advantage, or by simply getting out of harm’s way before things really hit the fan, let’s just say some of the Black characters in these films are over the usual trope of being the “token Black person” that ends up dying first.

In order to kick off your next scary movie marathon on the right foot, we highlighted 10 Black characters that will definitely make you proud based on how they ended up surviving to the end. Let us know if we missed a notable horror flick survival story by sounding off on our social handles:

