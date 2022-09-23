10 Potential Black Buyers For The Phoenix Suns Franchise

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The fallout surrounding now-ex Phoenix Suns majority owner Robert Sarver is still very, very fresh following his breaking announcement earlier this week (Sept. 21) on plans to sell the billion-dollar basketball franchise. This comes after a year-long investigation by the NBA into allegations of racism and misogyny published last year by ESPN.

Here’s just one real-life example of what Sarver is accused of, via ESPN‘s Nov 2021 report:

“The young Phoenix Suns team had been toiling at the bottom of the NBA’s standings for years, missing the playoffs for six straight seasons while churning through head coaches. Watson was the fourth in as many years. Still, the Suns were playing the eventual NBA champions close, even leading by 13 in the first half. But it didn’t last. The Warriors took control in the fourth quarter and cemented a 106-100 win, dropping the Suns to 0-3.

After the loss, Suns majority owner Robert Sarver entered the coaches locker room, Watson told ESPN.

‘You know, why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say [N-word],’ Sarver, who is white, allegedly said, repeating the N-word several times in a row.

‘You can’t say that,’ Watson, who is Black and Hispanic, told Sarver.

‘Why?’ Sarver replied. ‘Draymond Green says [N-word].’

‘You can’t f—ing say that,’ Watson said again.”

Sarver’s racist behavior is believed to have been an open secret in the league, or at the very least within the Suns franchise, ever since buying it back in 2004. Him stepping down now allows for a new era in Phoenix to right some wrongs of the past. With that being said, the conversation surrounding Black ownership in the NBA comes to light once again.

We strongly feel that a Black owner for the Phoenix Suns would not only foster the inclusion everyone claims to want so badly but also assure that players, many minorities themselves, feel represented when it comes to their leadership.

Take a look at 10 Black business owners below who we think have the drive, energy, knowledge and, yes, affluence to run the Phoenix Suns franchise:

10 Potential Black Buyers For The Phoenix Suns Franchise was originally published on blackamericaweb.com