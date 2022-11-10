10 Photos From Last Week’s ‘Atlanta’ Episode With No Context

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Sadly, FX’s hit comedy drama series “Atlanta” is coming to an end as we approach the series finale tonight. As we prepare, we must recap last week’s episode with things of relevance and offer absolutely no context. Check out a gallery of photos that encompass another unusual “Atlanta” TV experience inside.

The “Atlanta” fans, who have been keeping up with the happenings on the final season are happy to witness the entire cast and crew take weirder leaps and break even more TV boundaries. Some television critics are calling “Atlanta” a “genius work of TV art.”

This season proves that show creator Donald Glover and his team are fearless in creating moments fans have never seen before onscreen. They aren’t worried about what people might think about excluding the ensemble cast on certain epsiodes and totally veering away from the plot or profiling one particular lead character the way they did in the latest episode.

Season 4, episode 9 titled “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.” is an observation on how people are always making Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) go through something. In the episode fans see Alfred taking Soulja Boy’s advice from a previous episode, where Alfred is being attacked at a local mall. Fellow rapper Soulja Boy warns him that it’s not safe for them and says he’s headed to his “safe farm.”

Paper Boi goes to his own country oasis to get away from the chaotic city life, but things don’t appear to be any safer.

By now, you should have caught the last episode but if you haven’t, we promise we won’t ruin it this time.

Just check out a gallery of relevant photos with absolutely no context. From feral hogs, the beautiful Georgia sky, bacon and whiskey, these pictures will make you raise an eyebrow or two. It’ll all make sense soon.

Get ready for the series finale episode of “Atlanta” tonight on FX.

Check out the gallery below:

10 Photos From Last Week’s ‘Atlanta’ Episode With No Context was originally published on globalgrind.com