10 Looks That Prove Keke Palmer Is A Red Hair Assassin

Keke Palmer is many things – an actress, a producer, a comedian, a podcast host, a model, an author, a mother, and, honestly, a GOAT in her own right. She’s one of those women who obviously does more by 8:30 a.m. than some people manage in two lifetimes.

Her list of titles and accomplishments is longer than a CVS receipt. But for the last eight months or so, Keke has been adding another title to her list: red hair assassin.

RELATED: Keke Palmer & Her Cinnamon Hair Take Over NYFW

Keke Palmer Debuted A New Red Hair Pixie Cut On Instagram – And We Are Obsessed

Her red era has been everything. The shade is a luxe cocktail of cinnamon, copper, auburn, and strawberry blonde with just enough golden undertone to pop against her glow. It’s vibrant, it’s bold, and it feels like the perfect match for her personality. According to Keke, it’s the redheads who have more fun.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

But Keke hasn’t kept this color in just one lane. She’s given us switch-ups and transformations that are our latest obsessions.

Most recently, she posted a casual carousel on Instagram with the caption, “My birthday is just around the corner.” No fancy edits, no staged glam shoot, just Keke being Keke – and still managing to stop the scroll.

In the snaps, she debuted a short, cropped cut in her signature coppery-red hue, framing her cheekbones with effortless ease. The low-maintenance style showed off her natural beauty – glossy lips, glowing skin, and that confident gaze. One thing about Keke is that she knows how to make even a simple selfie look like a fashion moment.

And let me tell you, as someone who’s been in my own red hair era since December, I get it. This color hits different. People continue to compliment me on how striking it is. Red isn’t brown, it isn’t blonde, and it’s definitely not black – it’s that bold in-between.

Done right, it’s like a secret weapon for fashion and beauty it girls.

Gallery: 10 Looks That Prove Keke Palmer Is A Red Hair Assassin

What Keke proves – and what so many of us know firsthand – is that this shade isn’t just about turning heads, it’s about owning your versatility and rewriting the rules. See some of our favorite red hairstyles on Keke – and check back. Because knowing our good Sis, the looks are going to keep coming.

10 Looks That Prove Keke Palmer Is A Red Hair Assassin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Sleek High Ponytail Goals Keke’s high ponytail is proof that sometimes less is more. The sleek roots, slick baby hairs, and flowing copper waves make the perfect recipe for soft glam and everyday slay. This looks goes with a red carpet gown, a bodycon, a power suit, or a two-piece casual set. We love a versatile style! 2. Vintage Vixen Pinup Girl With deep auburn layers styled in a voluminous vintage updo, Keke channels old-school glam with a modern twist. The rich red tone takes this look from classic to unforgettable. It’s giving timeless beauty with a bold edge. 3. An Ode To Whitney – The Power Bob Can’t you just hear the lyric “Friday night you and your boys went out to eat….?” That’s probably because of how on-point Keke’s look is. Rocking a sharp, chin-length bob in a fiery copper shade, Keke channels Whitney Houston and slays in the best ways possible. The sleek straight style paired with bold makeup oozes grown woman confidence and control. Yes, Keke! 4. Turn Heads Like A Rockstar! Loose, voluminous curls in a bright copper hue make this look bold and unapologetic. Paired with a graphic tee and smoky eye, it feels like pure rock star energy. The effortlessness of the entire look is giving carefree Black girl, hippie vibes. 5. Lady In Red – And Red Keke in a fitted red dress with matching red locks is peak monochromatic coordination – and peak slay. The color harmony makes this one of her most striking looks yet. It’s giving fierce lady in red attitude on 100. 6. Runway ‘Old Hollywood’ Glamour These structured, retro-inspired curls were the perfect compliment to this vintage dress, once work in a similar version by Naomi Campbell. The curls nod to Hollywood glamou with sculpted volume and polished shine. This style paired with the naked dress is just iconic. 7. Orange You Here For Keke’s Hair? This sleek, blown-out style in a bold orange-red is fire – literally. The soft waves paired with icy blue shadow elevate the look. It’s edgy, sexy, and full of main character energy. 8. Red Carpet Ready in Auburn Perfection Keke’s long, auburn curls cascade like a crown, perfectly framing her glowing melanin. Paired with a champagne dress and soft glam makeup, this is red carpet worthy. 9. Rows of Red Just when we thought we had seen Keke and her red hair in ever look, she dropped another one. This time combining neat cornrows and exaggerated baby hairs with a sleek finish, the Big Boss exemplifies hair versatility. 10. Dialing Up The Volume Many of Keke’s look are the definition of “go big or go home,” and this look is no exception. We are gagging over Keke’s deep part, dangerous layers, over-the-top volume, and bright hue. It’s Keke’s world and we’re just living in it.