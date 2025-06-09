Listen Live
Close
News

10 Jams To Celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month

Published on June 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Caribbean-American Heritage Month, celebrated every June, honors the rich contributions of Caribbean-Americans to the United States. From politics to sports, and especially music, their impact has left an indelible mark on American culture. This month invites the nation to recognize and celebrate the vibrant traditions, history, and talent of Caribbean-American communities.

One of the most influential areas of Caribbean-American expression is music. Genres like reggae, calypso, and dancehall have taken root in the U.S., influencing hip-hop, pop, and R&B.

Here’s a list of 10 unforgettable songs by Caribbean-American musicians, showcasing their diverse nationalities.

 

1. Harry Belafonte – "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)"

Nationality: Jamaican

2. Johnny Kemp – "Just Got Paid"

Nationality: Bahamian

3. Maxwell – "Lifetime"

Nationality: Haitian & Puerto Rican

4. Fridayy – "When It Comes To You"

Nationality: Haitian

5. Nicki Minaj – "Moment 4 Life"

Nationality: Trinidadian

6. Heavy D – Big Daddy

Nationality: Jamaican 

7. Busta Rhymes – "In The Ghetto"

Nationality: Jamaican

8. Wyclef Jean – "Gone Till November"

Nationality: Haitian

9. Lenny Kravitz – "It Ain't Over Til It's Over"

Nationality: Bahamian

10. The Notorious B.I.G. – "Juicy"

Nationality: Jamaican

10 Jams To Celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month was originally published on majicatl.com

Trending
Celebrity  |  Davonta Herring

Mary J. Blige Explains THOSE ‘Tired’ Tour Memes, Says She Was Executing Exhausted 8-Counts In The Dancery

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘Yanked!’ — Jackée Harry Opens Up About Her Deep Plane Facelift And Reclaiming Beauty After 60

41 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Former NFL Players That Became NFL Head Coaches

Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Sail to the Motherland: Carnival Launches Historic Cruises to Africa

Pop Culture  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Lizzo Debuts Her Weight Loss on the Pink Carpet — But Hates Her Latest Photos

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close