Black Music Month is in full swing here at Black America Web, and we decided to get a bit creative with our latest editorial by presenting you all with some of our favorite fictional Black musicians from popular movies and television shows.

First thing’s first: who’s your favorite superstar singer that never actually existed?

We could spend all day in the land of fiction listening to some of these artists, whether it’s the sinister-yet-successful rap star Lucious Lyon from FOX’s hit series Empire, an ultimate survivor like The Bodyguard’s diva in distress Rachel Marron or the pint-sized vocal titan Tomika “Songbird” from 2003’s Jack Black-starring music comedy School Of Rock.

While you’ll never find an album from any of these talented acts at your local record shop — not including official movie & TV soundtracks, of course! — we decided to create a fun list where all of us dreamers can appreciate these make-believe musicians for simply existing for our entertainment.

From “wedding band” Randy Watson and Sexual Chocolate, who maaaay or may not appear in the Coming 2 America sequel, all the way to the heavenly Deloris Van Cartier of Sister Act fame, keep reading to escape from reality for a bit with these 10 fictional Black musicians we love:

