10 Black Entertainers Who Need A Scripted Series

TV shows based on real life are some of the most entertaining to watch, especially if the subject of focus is a captivating figure in the entertainment world.
Netflix recently announced that popular West Coast rapper Vince Staples is set to receive his own scripted series. The upcoming show is said to be based loosely on his life of growing up in North Long Beach to becoming one of the most respected emcees of his generation.
More information on the Big Fish Theory rapper’s upcoming small screen moment below, via The Hollywood Reporter:
“The rapper and artist will headline ‘The Vince Staples Show,’ a scripted comedy series that is loosely inspired by his life. Kenya Barris will exec produce the show, which stemmed from the ‘Black-ish’ creator’s former overall deal with the streaming giant.
The fictional series will take place in Long Beach, Calif., with the project reuniting Barris with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams after the trio exec produced Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix series ‘Entergalactic.’ Edelman and Williams will serve as co-showrunners on ‘The Vince Staples Show’ and exec produce alongside Staples, Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society banner, Edelman, Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic with the latter on board to direct the first two episodes.”
Staples, both a wildly comedic emcee and talented actor based on his 2015 film debut in DOPE, seems like the perfect lead character for a project like this. His Hollywood come-up even got us thinking about a few other entertainers in our culture that would also make for must-watch television.
See if you agree with the below list of 10 Black entertainers who we think deserve to get their own scripted series:
1. Whoopi GoldbergSource:Getty
As a woman that’s lived multiple successful lives, sometimes concurrently, Whoopi would make for a perfect lead in a Curb Your Enthusiasm type of project.
2. Lil WayneSource:Getty
From his iconic rap career to a surprising development as a skater, not to mention being the force behind Drake and Nicki Minaj, we’d watch this series based simply on the amount of cameos Weezy could get.
3. Will SmithSource:Will Smith & Fitbit Premium
It’s safe to say that everybody wants a behind-the-scenes look into what’s going on with Will Smith at the moment. His Hollywood comeback tale, paired with Chris Rock as the antagonist, would make for a great drama.
4. Mariah CareySource:Andy Cohen Books
Anyone that read The Meaning Of Mariah can attest to the fact that MC’s backstory is even wider than her legendary vocal range. The fashion alone would be on Sex And The City status.
5. LeBron JamesSource:Space Jam: A New Legacy
LeBron’s animated performance in Space Jam: A New Legacy was just way too brief. Give this man his own cartoon series!
6. Diana RossSource:Getty
What becomes of a Motown diva after leading an iconic pop career, giving birth to babies that grow into stars in their own right and still possessing the ability to belt out tunes at the age of 78? We’d love to see it!
7. Michael B. JordanSource:Getty
Hollywood loves a good heartbreak story, and it’s hard to ignore that MBJ is at the center of romance news following his summer split from Lori Harvey. Perfect way to turn a loss into a win if you ask us.
8. 50 CentSource:Getty
The epic stories throughout his longstanding career as a music mogul, in addition to being the biggest social media troll, would together make the perfect formula for a 50 Cent-led comedy series.
9. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
Being a proud gay Black musician with zero filter and a hold on Gen-Z like no other would probably win Lil Nas X an Emmy for this comedic blockbuster waiting to be made.
10. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
“What’s next?” is the question that Serena will be asked for years following her recent retirement announcement. If we could suggest one thing, a semi-scripted story of the greatest living athlete gracefully preparing for a second act would be gold.