10 Black Entertainers Who Need A Scripted Series

TV shows based on real life are some of the most entertaining to watch, especially if the subject of focus is a captivating figure in the entertainment world.

Netflix recently announced that popular West Coast rapper Vince Staples is set to receive his own scripted series. The upcoming show is said to be based loosely on his life of growing up in North Long Beach to becoming one of the most respected emcees of his generation.

More information on the Big Fish Theory rapper’s upcoming small screen moment below, via The Hollywood Reporter:

“The rapper and artist will headline ‘The Vince Staples Show,’ a scripted comedy series that is loosely inspired by his life. Kenya Barris will exec produce the show, which stemmed from the ‘Black-ish’ creator’s former overall deal with the streaming giant.

The fictional series will take place in Long Beach, Calif., with the project reuniting Barris with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams after the trio exec produced Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix series ‘Entergalactic.’ Edelman and Williams will serve as co-showrunners on ‘The Vince Staples Show’ and exec produce alongside Staples, Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society banner, Edelman, Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic with the latter on board to direct the first two episodes.”

Staples, both a wildly comedic emcee and talented actor based on his 2015 film debut in DOPE, seems like the perfect lead character for a project like this. His Hollywood come-up even got us thinking about a few other entertainers in our culture that would also make for must-watch television.

See if you agree with the below list of 10 Black entertainers who we think deserve to get their own scripted series:

