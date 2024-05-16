adidas launched its 'Honoring Black Excellence' campaign at the intersection of BHM and WHM with a new doc about pioneering Black women. The post Recap: adidas Launches ‘Honoring Black Excellence’ Campaign Alongside Women Who Create With Purpose appeared first on Black America Web.
African Americans have played an integral part in shaping the nation as we know it today, from the civil rights movement to present-day activism.
NAACP Image Award nominee and black food critic Keith Lee embarked on a flavorful food tour across the United States, exploring the different cuisines that each city has to offer. From soulful Southern dishes and Creole flavors, to vibrant desserts and more, Lee has meticulously sampled the best of the best (of the places he […]
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have played a pivotal role in shaping the academic and cultural landscape since the 19th century. These institutions have produced a plethora of influential individuals who have gone on to achieve greatness in their respective fields. These 8 celebrity HBCU alumni college photos not only showcase the early […]
North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown announced the city is hosting a Black-owned business fair and white people are mad.
As Black History Month unfolds, there's no better time to take a closer look into the remarkable contributions of African Americans who have left an indelible mark on our world. Beyond the familiar narratives of activists, civil rights leaders, and entertainment icons, Black culture intricately weaves itself into the fabric of our daily lives. From […]
As diseases continue to rise, Healthcare are crucial all around the world! Today we are highlighting the top HBCUs for Nursing School…
"Lift Every Every Voice And Sing," a poem written by James Weldon Johnson – often dubbed "The Black National Anthem" – was first performed Feb. 12, 1900. Here's what you need to know about it.
This Black History Month, we want to celebrate and acknowledge the projects that afford black talent opportunities to shine. Viola Davis, the first African-American woman to win the Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series, said during her 2015 acceptance speech: "You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there," […]
Chicago became an epicenter for gospel music and artists and composers collaborated with secular musicians who played piano, guitar, and brass instruments.
How does a kid from Akron, Ohio without a college degree become a professional super agent worth over $110 million? Rich Paul started as a personal assistant to Lebron James and earned $50,000 per year. When you mention Best in Black, Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul is the best sports agent. Who is […]