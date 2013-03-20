Is AEG Demanding Paternity Information For Michael Jackson’s Kids?

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to TMZ, Michael Jackson‘s family is begging the judge presiding over their wrongful death suit against AEG Live to refrain from considering any evidence concerning the paternity of Michael’s 3 kids.

TMZ has obtained legal documents in which Katherine Jackson, Prince, Paris and Blanket, submit that:

“It’s irrelevant for a jury to hear evidence about the conception of the 3 kids. Specifically, AEG has no right to delve into their biological parentage. The Jackson crew also wants to exclude any evidence that MJ’s siblings have financial problems. They worry AEG might try to argue that the real force behind the lawsuit is the need for cash.And mama Jackson and the kids want the judge to bar evidence or any mention of child molestation allegations, partly because MJ was never found guilty.”

If Michael Jackson had openly adopted the kids, it would be hard to believe that this conversation would even be necessary. AEG may feel they are not responsible for MJ’s death, and that they must do whatever it takes to make sure they don’t have to pay out an astronomical amount of money. But, is dragging those children through something so ugly, and vicious really the way to go about it. Is it not bad enough that the three children lost their father? What do you think? Take the poll and have your say!

A ruling has not been made yet.

