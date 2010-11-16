CLOSE
Gary's Tea
Raven Symone & Keshia Knight-Pulliam Attend The 1st Annual Diamond Awards

Keshia Knight-Pulliam, Raven Symone and Trina attend the 2010 Diamond AwardsKeshia Knight-Pulliam and Raven Symone reunited from their early days on The Cosby Show at the 1st annual Diamond Awards!

The Diamond Awards is an event to raise awareness for The Not Alone Foundation. The foundation provides financial assistance and other resources to families and patients of chronic kidney and renal diseases.

Rapper Trina was also at the event as well. Take a look:

Take a look at some red carpet interview footage below:

