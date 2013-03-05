Rick Ross Is “Ashamed” [MUSIC VIDEO]

Rick Ross cares not about your drive-by attempts and biopics featuring Nick Cannon. Even though he is busy at work on his next album “Mastermind,” Rozay gives his fans a new video for “Ashamed” from “God Forgives, I Don’t.”

The Cool N Dre produced track gets a video directed by DRE Films that hits all of the usual Rick Ross talking points; exotic animals, beautiful women, a few Birdman handrubs and repeat.

A visual for the lead single ‘Box Chevy’ is coming soon. [Spotted @Nahright]

