Is It Really The End For Hugo Chavez?

Every now and then a rumor floats about the impending demise of the Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, but this time the sources seem to be a little more creditable. According to Vibe.com, reports that Chavez’s health is taking a turn for the worst is coming from none other than the country’s Vice President. One would probably be safe in assuming that it can’t get much more official than that.

Chavez has not made any public statements since December of 2012 and it’s been well reported that he has been suffering from cancer since at least 2011. He had recently been hospitalized over the last few months in Cuba, but made an unexpected return to Venezuela in late February. Chavez has reportedly been staying in a military hospital for treatment. It’s definitely a sad situation.

This story will surely become something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months if true, as a lot rides on the stability of the Venezuela Government. We’ll keep you posted.

@Skyyhook Posted March 1, 2013

