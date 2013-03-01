Rickey Shares His Thoughts On The Trumpet Awards [VIDEO]

The Trumpet Awards is one of the most respected award shows saluting African-American achievement and Rickey Smiley had the distinct honor of co-hosting this year’s show. In the video below, Rickey talks about what the Trumpet Awards means to him and the importance of the history on the 2013 Trumpet Awards Red Carpet. Watch the video below to see Rickey’s definition of hustling and why he brought his son along with him!

Text “Rickey” To 80185 For Breaking News

RELATED: Rickey To Co-Host The 2013 Trumpet Awards Ceremony

RELATED: Recap Of 2011 Trumpet Awards

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: