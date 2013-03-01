CLOSE
Rickey Shares His Thoughts On The Trumpet Awards [VIDEO]

The Trumpet Awards  is one of the most respected award shows saluting African-American achievement and Rickey Smiley had the distinct honor of co-hosting this year’s show. In the video below, Rickey talks about what the Trumpet Awards means to him and the importance of the history on the 2013 Trumpet Awards Red Carpet. Watch the video below to see Rickey’s definition of hustling and why he brought his son along with him!

