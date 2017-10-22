10 Funny Rap Lyrics

Listing the funniest rap lines of all time isn’t easy. While hip-hop lyrics often center on gritty depictions of drugs and violence, there’s a long tradition of songs about bragging, partying, and simply having good time. Hell, even the hardest gangsta tracks have some pretty funny lyrics, and whether we’re talking Slick Rick, Eminem, or Lil Wayne, some of history’s finest rhymers have also been first-rate comedians. Here are some of our picks for the funniest hip-hop lyrics. Not laughing? Tell us which funny rap lines we left out.

“I be tossin’, enforcin’, my style is awesome / I’m causin’ more Family Feuds than Richard Dawson!” — Wu Tang Clan, “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F— Wit.”

“I don’t have no trouble with you f—–g me / But I have a little problem with you NOT f—–g me.” — Ol’ Dirty Bastard, “Got Your Money.”

“I like the girls with the boom / I once got busy in a Burger King bathroom.” — Digital Underground, “The Humpty Dance.”

“I sell ice in the winter, I sell fire in hell / I am a hustler baby / I’ll sell water to a well.” — Jay-Z, “U Don’t Know.”

“They say you never know what you got ’til it’s gone / I know that I’ve got it, I don’t know what y’all on.” — Kanye West, “Gone.”

“My sex game is stupid / My head is the dumbest / I promise / I should be hooked on phonics,” — Lil Wayne, “Every Girl in the World.”

“I heard you good with them soft lips / Yeah, you know word of mouth / The square root of 69 is 8 something, right? / Cause I’ve been tryna work it out.” — Drake, “What’s My Name” (By Rihanna)

“So your girlfriend rolls a Honda / Playing workout tapes by Fonda / But Fonda ain’t got a motor in the back of her Honda / My anaconda don’t want none unless you’ve got buns, hon.” — Sir Mix-a-Lot, “Baby Got Back”

“Will Smith don’t gotta cuss in his raps to sell his records / Well, I do. So fuck him and fuck you, too.” — Eminem, “The Real Slim Shady”

“I love you like a fat kid love cake.” — 50 Cent, “21 Questions”

