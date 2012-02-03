Rihanna Goes Blonde!

Despite limited vocal ability, Rihanna has remained popular by reinventing her look. When she broke on the scene in 2005, she was rocking an island swag. Seven years later, she has taken to wearing blonde wigs. Rihanna posted pictures of her in the wig on Twitter and the virtual opinions were split. Some loved the look and others hated it, but you know the “You Da One” singer doesn’t care either way.

What are your thoughts on Rihanna’s new look?

