What’s More Clutch Than LeBron James?

LeBron James earned a reputation for failing in the clutch during the 2011 NBA Playoffs, and he did it again last night against the Los Angeles Clippers. As usual, LeBron delivered the goods for the Miami Heat in the first three quarters, but fell off in the fourth.

According to SBNation.com, LeBron James made all of the following mistakes in the last 3 minutes of regulation and in overtime:

LeBron James misses lay-up

LeBron James turnover (offensive foul)

LeBron draws shooting foul, makes 1 of 2 free throws

LeBron settles for a jumper at the top of key, misses

LeBron fouls Chauncey Billups shooting a three (Billups hits all three)

LeBron draws a foul, makes 1 of 2 free throws

LeBron blatantly travels on the potential game-winning possession

LeBron gets bailed out with a foul call, has two shots to take the lead

LeBron makes 1 of 2 free throws to tie it

LeBron is embarrassed on defense by Chris Paul (who misses an open jumper to win)

LeBron misses his first jumper of overtime

LeBron turnover

LeBron misses a jumper

LeBron misses a layup

LeBron assists Mario Chalmers on a three-pointer

LeBron misses a desperate three as time expires

The January 11th overtime loss to the Warriors was so disappointing, that it started a trending topic on Twitter: #MoreClutchThanLeBron. Take a look at some of the funniest Tweets spotted below!

