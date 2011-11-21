Is LisaRaye Engaged To A Mega Pastor?

Rumor has it that LisaRaye is engaged to mega pastor Noel Jones, who is the brother of Grace Jones! LisaRaye has been been dating the well-known pastor of the City of Refuge for quite some time and it looks as though they’re taking it to the next level. Both have been married before and we know how LisaRaye’s played out and Pastor Jones use to ‘kick-it’ with NeNe Leakes, but that didn’t work out because she had too much baggage. (ya think!)

I’m also hearing that LisaRaye is trying to shop a reality show on behalf of Pastor Jones, called Keeping Up With the Joneses.

Get your hustle on girl!

SOURCE

