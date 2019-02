The first official single from Lil Waynes’ Tha Carter IV has finally touched down. Drizzy Drake rides shotgun for “She Will,” produced by T-Minus and 40. Tha Carter IV drops August 29th.

“Eat it til she cry, call it wine and dine…” – Lil Wayne, “She Will”

