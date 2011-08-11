LisaRaye: “I Did Not Get Stacey Dash Fired, There Is No Beef!”

“Single Ladies” cast member LisaRaye, wants you to know that she is not responsible for getting castmate Stacey Dash fired. LisaRaye interrupted her vacay to discuss the rumor that Dash was fired because of their alleged beef:

LisaRaye posted this message to her Facebook wall:

As everyone know I am in Italy vacationing. I was just made aware of the lies that are being spread by Mediatakeout and other blogs that like to create false stories. I was not even aware that Stacy Dash had been fired from Single Ladies. Furthermore if she has been fired that is a network decision. I don’t have the power to get her fired nor do I have any beef with her. Now im going to go continue enjoying my vacation!

Stacy Littlejohn, the show’s principal writer and executive producer, also responded to the grilling on LisaRaye’s Facebook:

LisaRaye is a very strong woman and we love her, but she does not have that kind of power, nor at any time did she seek to influence any casting decisions. Furthermore, no cast member of Single Ladies has the power to get another cast member fired. the 6th grade back-stabbing that LisaRaye’s being accused of is completely the creation of uninformed, instigating internet gossip. Please don’t buy into it. Let’s just celebrate that we have a Season 2 coming!!!!

