Paula Patton Shows Off Beach Bod In Miami

Robin Thicke was spotted on the beach in Miami with wife, Paula Patton, looking amazing! Paula looked like she wasted no time getting her beach body ready. She wore a tiny string bikini and flaunted her bod all over the beach. I wish I could have a body like hers!

Robin didn’t look bad as well and the two looked very happy together.

Check out pics of cute couple here:

For more stories on the couple, look at:

Paula Patton Says She Waiting For Her Son To Get Blacker [VIDEO]

Are Paula Patton & Robin Thicke Headed For Splitsville?

Paula Patton & Robin Thicke Take Baby Julian Christmas Shopping [PHOTOS]