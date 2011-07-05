Miguel Falls Off Stage During Concert

Miguel fell off stage while performing in Houston, Texas this past weekend. The singer was trying to pull off some quick mic stand moves when he suddenly took a tumble during “Sure Thing.”

Fortunately, he bounced back (quite literally) with a smile on his face. However, fans continued to interrupt the show asking if he was okay.

He never made a mention of it on Twitter, only saying, “Shout to H-Town, enjoyed rocking The Drake with you Last Night. CRÈME”

