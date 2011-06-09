Kanye West’s Ex Alexis Speaks On Amber Rose

After being silent for so long, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Alexis, is speaking out on the comment Amber Rose made towards her during a Foxxhole radio interview.“When I was out with Kanye, I became famous. He was with a girl for six years that he was going to marry. What’s her name again?” said Amber. It’s rare to hear Alexis speak but she has something to say about Amber and tells Vibe Magazine:

“I believe that you get what you want out of a situation and Kanye will tell you, that I didn’t [want that attention]. It’s weird. I’ll get on the red carpet and over-criticize myself. I don’t want that attention. She wanted that and that’s what she got out of it. But if I want to go to King magazine right now and be in a sexy bathing suit I’m sure I’d generate some type of interest. It’s just the decisions you make that put you where you are. She is where she’s at because that’s where she wants to be and I’m where I’m at because that’s where I want to be also. I was kind of like “Girl please.” I just laughed that off, brushed that one right off my shoulders. She doesn’t really know what she’s saying, so I can’t even be mad at her. She doesn’t even know the half.”