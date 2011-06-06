Sneak Peek At Monica & Shannon Brown’s Wedding Invitations!

Monica and Shannon Brown are already married, but they recently sent out 300 luxurious invitations to their second ceremony. The couple secretly married in November of last year, though the first photo didn’t surface until January. However, they’re holding another event so family and friends can finally attend.

The two-sided, black and silver invite boasts a crown pull-out that reveals the details underneath.

Designer Sandi Spells created it, saying, “I would say this is probably the most extravagant I’ve created. Definitely the heaviest. I’ve used acrylic and fabric before, but this is all acrylic. And usually something like that takes a month. But when she called, I just had an idea for the whole project.”

Can’t wait to see pics from the July 9 celebration.

