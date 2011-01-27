Preview Nicki Minaj’s “Moment 4 Life” Video feat. Drake

Nicki Minaj and Drake have been toying with the general public with their “are they dating or aren’t they” shtick. They push it even further with Nicki’s upcoming video for “Moment 4 Life” which premieres tonight at 7:54 PM EST on MTV, or sooner if the internets have their way.

Drake spoke to MTV News‘ Sway on the set of the video and said that the clip is a “fantasy” and that people should expect “big everything!”

Photographer Derick G was also on the video set and caught some behind the scenes flicks of the Young Money stars in action.

