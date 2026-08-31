Busta Rhymes Brings J Dilla’s Vault to Life on ‘Dillagence II’

Busta Rhymes and J Dilla's musical partnership dates back to the 1990s, with Dilla contributing to Busta's early albums.

Dillagence II draws from over 300 beats left behind by Dilla, giving fans an extensive look into his musical vault.

The album features collaborations with artists like Lil Wayne, Big Sean, and the late D'Angelo, honoring Dilla's legacy.

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Busta Rhymes is giving fans another chance to experience the magic of J Dilla with the release of their long-awaited second collaborative project.

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Dillagence II arrived August 25 through The Conglomerate, Inc., bringing together Busta’s signature energy and Dilla’s unmistakable production. The album draws from more than 300 beats left behind by the influential producer, giving listeners an extensive look into his musical vault.

The project begins on a meaningful note, with Dilla’s mother, Ma Dukes, offering her blessing before the music gets underway. From there, Busta takes center stage, delivering his trademark wordplay and larger-than-life rhymes across Dilla’s production.

The album also features an impressive lineup of guests. Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Ludacris, Anderson .Paak, Common, T3 of Slum Village, La Reezy, Honey Bxby and Busta’s son Trillian all contribute to the project. One of the album’s most notable moments is a collaboration featuring the late D’Angelo.

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For Busta, the project is about much more than simply releasing another album. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, he reflected on the massive collection of music Dilla left behind and how special it was to have access to so many of his beats.

Busta and Dilla’s musical relationship dates back to the 1990s. The two first connected while working on Busta’s debut album, The Coming. Dilla eventually contributed production to six of Busta’s first seven solo albums, establishing a creative partnership that continued to influence Busta’s career.

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After Dilla died in 2006, Busta kept their musical connection alive. In 2007, he released the first Dillagence mixtape, hosted by DJ Mick Boogie. That 17-track project included appearances from artists such as Rah Digga, Papoose, Cassidy, Q-Tip, Phonte, Talib Kweli, Raekwon and M.O.P.

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Busta later revealed that Dilla had left him more than 300 beats, but he didn’t treat the collection casually. In a 2020 interview with GQ, the rapper explained that he had been extremely selective about who received Dilla’s unreleased material.

Now, nearly two decades after Dilla’s death, more of those recordings are finally reaching fans. With Dillagence II, Busta is continuing a musical partnership that began decades ago while introducing Dilla’s timeless production to a new generation.

The album is now available to stream on iHeartRadio.

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