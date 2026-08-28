Keke Palmer Says She’s “Almost 100% Sure” She’s Asexual

Keke feels attraction through conversation and emotional chemistry, rather than immediate physical connection.

Intimacy can feel uncomfortable for Keke due to societal expectations around sex and relationships.

Keke's public persona has made it difficult for her to develop close personal relationships.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Keke Palmer is offering a deeper look into her personal life, revealing that her experience with attraction doesn’t always align with what society considers “normal.”

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During an appearance on Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday’s Tea Time podcast, Palmer revisited comments she previously made about being asexual. While she clarified that the original remark was made jokingly, she admitted there was real truth behind what she was trying to express.

“When I said that I was totally joking,” Palmer explained. “No shade to asexuals out there.” She said her point was that she doesn’t experience sexual attraction in the same way many people seem to.

Rather than feeling an immediate physical connection, Palmer said attraction usually begins with conversation and emotional chemistry. She explained that when she connects with someone mentally, her feelings can gradually become romantic or sensual.

“I could talk to somebody when I feel that we have a vibe,” she said. “Then I feel that side of me that can be sensual.”

The actress also admitted that intimacy can sometimes feel uncomfortable because of the expectations surrounding it.

“I’m naturally kind of awkward in that scenario,” Palmer shared, adding that sex can often feel “performative.”

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For Palmer, emotional connection is everything. She explained that once a relationship loses its mental and emotional spark, physical attraction tends to disappear as well.

“Once the relationship is mentally not stimulating… I don’t feel sexual,” she said, describing how closely the two are connected for her.

Palmer also reflected on how growing up in the spotlight may have influenced her relationships. Having spent most of her life in front of cameras, she said she’s become comfortable being emotionally open with the public, but personal intimacy is something she’s had less opportunity to develop.

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“There is a version of me that’s very, very vulnerable,” she explained. “But when it comes to maybe these other interpersonal things, I think there could maybe be some difficulty there because I haven’t had a lot of work with it.”

The actress said public vulnerability has almost become second nature after years in the entertainment industry, while forming close personal relationships has been more complicated.

Palmer, who shares her son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, admitted she sometimes feels discouraged when it comes to building meaningful connections.

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“I get just hopeless in terms of how to make genuine connections,” she said. “Whether they’re romantic or platonic… how to not feel that it’s safer just being alone.”

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Although Palmer has kept her dating life mostly private over the past few years, she recently addressed speculation surrounding fellow television host Sean Evans after the pair were seen together. She described their connection as genuine, explaining that they first met through work and naturally developed a friendship before the public began creating its own narrative.

By sharing these personal reflections, Palmer continues to encourage honest conversations about relationships, vulnerability and the many different ways people experience love and attraction.

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