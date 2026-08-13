Lionel Richie Called Out Usher and Chris Brown During His Concert

Lionel Richie reflects on The Commodores' success alongside Earth, Wind & Fire.

Richie pokes fun at Usher and Chris Brown's legal troubles, saying they 'went to jail'.

Richie's comments highlight the changing nature of the music industry over generations.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Lionel Richie had a message for Usher and Chris Brown during his recent concert in Phoenix, Arizona: putting two major R&B stars on the road together is nothing new.

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During the show, the music legend reflected on his days with The Commodores and their history of performing alongside Earth, Wind & Fire. Richie compared that era with the massive stadium run Usher and Brown are currently on, but his comparison came with a pointed punchline.

“We were doing the same earth-bending f!re back then,” Richie told the crowd. “The difference is we didn’t go to jail. And we weren’t lying about it on Instagram and TikTok.”

The comment quickly caught attention, particularly because of its apparent reference to Brown’s legal history. Richie did not directly name Brown when making the remark, but the timing made the joke hard for many fans to miss.

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Brown has dealt with several legal issues throughout his career. His most widely known case came in 2009, when he pleaded guilty to felony assault involving Rihanna. More recently, Brown faced legal trouble in the United Kingdom over an alleged 2023 nightclub incident in London. In July 2026, he pleaded guilty to an affray charge connected to the case.

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Richie’s comments come as Brown and Usher continue their R&B Tour, which launched in June. The stadium tour brings together two of the biggest names in contemporary R&B, giving fans a chance to see both artists perform their biggest hits in one show.

But Richie made it clear that the concept itself isn’t exactly groundbreaking.

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The Commodores and Earth, Wind & Fire were already major stars decades ago, and both groups helped shape the live R&B and funk experience that artists continue to build on today. Richie also knows a thing or two about sharing a stage with legendary acts. He is currently touring with Earth, Wind & Fire on the “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour.

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For some fans, Richie’s comments were simply an older-generation artist joking about the difference between his era and today’s music business. Others saw the reference as unmistakable shade toward Brown.

Either way, Richie managed to turn a history lesson into one of the more talked-about moments from his Phoenix performance. And judging by the reaction, his joke about staying out of jail may have landed just as loudly as the music.

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