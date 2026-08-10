Savannah James Says Hermès Worker Was Fired After Snubbing Her

Savannah James and friend were initially dismissed at Hermès, but confronted the issue.

Hermès eventually provided them with VIP treatment, including champagne and caviar.

Similar incident occurred at Chanel in Paris, where employee prohibited touching a purse.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Savannah James says a luxury shopping trip in Italy took an unexpected turn after she and her friend April McDaniel felt they were being treated poorly at Hermès.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During a recent episode of the “Question Everything” podcast, the two friends looked back on their experience at the fashion house’s Milan location. According to Savannah, they had already made an appointment but were not treated the way they expected when they arrived.

McDaniel, who described herself as the more confrontational friend in the situation, said she immediately spoke up.

“One time we went to Milan [and] they treated us like s–t,” McDaniel recalled. She then claimed the employee involved was fired.

Savannah, 39, appeared to confirm the story, explaining that they had an appointment and suggesting the store initially tried to dismiss or mishandle the situation.

McDaniel said she was ready to make sure the women were taken seriously. She joked that Savannah is usually the calm and polite one, while she was prepared to make more noise.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The situation apparently changed quickly. According to the friends, Hermès employees eventually closed off the store and brought them into a private area. Once there, the experience looked very different. The women said they were offered champagne, caviar and macarons while employees brought out merchandise for them to browse.

Love Entertainment News? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

McDaniel joked about asking how many handbags were available and said the store essentially brought out everything they had.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The shopping spree did not stop at handbags. McDaniel said she was ready to purchase everything from bathing suits to silverware and described herself as having the time of her life.

The friends also shared another luxury-shopping story involving a Chanel store in Paris. McDaniel said she became upset when a male employee told Savannah she could not touch a purse.

Related Article: Savannah James Launches Her Own Skincare Brand ‘Reframe’

Related Article: Savannah James’ Latest Look Mixes Luxe Pieces From Louis Vuitton With Upcycled Fashion & $50 Zara Shorts

That interaction reportedly led McDaniel to push for the employee to lose his job as well.

While the stories were shared with plenty of humor, the experiences highlight just how differently high-profile shoppers can be treated once a tense situation gets escalated. For Savannah and McDaniel, what began as disappointing customer service apparently ended with a much more personalized luxury-shopping experience.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE