T.I. and Tiny Renew Wedding Vows After 16 Years

Couple renews vows in Jamaica, surrounded by family and friends, after 16 years of marriage.

Celebration honors their bond and the family they've built over more than two decades together.

Ceremony features traditional wedding elements like first dance, cake cutting, and bouquet toss.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The longtime couple recently marked 16 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows during an intimate ceremony in Jamaica. Surrounded by family, close friends, and their children, the celebration served as a heartfelt reminder of the bond they’ve built over more than two decades together.

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Tiny, whose real name is Tameka Cottle-Harris, shared highlights from the special day on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the romantic evening. She walked down the aisle in a strapless white lace gown while carrying a bouquet, as T.I., dressed in an all-white outfit, waited for her beneath a flower-covered altar.

After exchanging vows once again, the couple sealed the moment with a kiss as fireworks lit up the night sky.

The celebration didn’t end there. Guests watched as the pair shared their first dance, cut a wedding cake together, and took part in a bouquet toss, bringing back many of the traditions from their original wedding day.

Tiny said the vow renewal was something she had hoped for and thanked her husband for making it happen.

“Yesterday was so amazing! Thank you, baby, for giving me my Sweet 16 renewal that I wanted,” she wrote on social media.

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She also reflected on their original wedding, calling it one of the most unforgettable celebrations she’d ever experienced and saying the occasion was so memorable that they “had to do it twice.”

The event brought together many of the people closest to the couple. Their children, family members, and longtime friends traveled to Jamaica to celebrate the milestone alongside them.

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Singer MAJOR added a special touch to the ceremony by performing as Tiny walked down the aisle. He later shared that he was honored to provide the soundtrack for such an important moment and even debuted new music during the celebration.

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Tiny’s longtime Xscape bandmates, including Kandi Burruss and Tamika Scott, were also in attendance. Burruss later shared photos from the event, saying it made her heart smile to witness her friend’s vows and celebrate another chapter in their marriage.

T.I. and Tiny’s love story stretches back much further than their wedding day. The couple began dating in 2001 after T.I. pursued Tiny following years of admiring her from afar. He has previously shared that he first noticed her while watching Xscape’s “Just Kickin’ It” music video in the early 1990s.

Related Article: UNCENSORED: Tiny Harris Talks Xscape, Meeting T.I. & Their Marriage–’The Love Is Stronger Than Ever’

When they finally met in person, T.I. admitted Tiny wasn’t immediately interested.

“I persevered,” he recalled in a recent interview while reflecting on how determined he was to win her over.

The couple eventually married in Miami in 2010 and built a blended family that now includes seven children.

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Despite their busy careers and growing family, T.I. has said spending time with all of their children together remains one of his greatest joys, especially now that many of them are adults with lives of their own.

Sixteen years after saying “I do” for the first time, T.I. and Tiny’s vow renewal was more than a celebration of their marriage. It was a chance to honor the family they’ve built, the challenges they’ve overcome, and the love that continues to keep them together.

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