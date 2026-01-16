Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence In The Divine 9

A Serious Matter! Meet The Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence While Sitting Pretty In The Divine Nine

Set your three-day weekend off with the Phirst and Phinest ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Published on January 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 28

Alpha Kappa Alpha x Happy Founders' Day 2026
Source: IG: @missmb___

You know we had to celebrate the mirror-mesmerizing ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, who’ve spent the last 118 years exemplifying excellence while providing “service to all mankind” as the Phirst and Phinest members of the Divine Nine.

The storied organization started as the vision of nine college students on the campus of Howard University in 1908. Since then, the sorority has flourished as a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership across the globe.

As Alpha Kappa Alpha continues to change the world, it’s “maintained its focus on the lifelong personal and professional development of each of its members and galvanizing its membership into an organization of respected power and influence, consistently at the forefront of effective advocacy and social change that results in equality and equity for all citizens of the world,” per its site.

Notable members of the organization include Brandy, Maya Angelou, Phylicia Rashad, Gladys Knight, Toni Morrison, Lynn Whitfield, Sheila Jackson Lee, Jada Pinkett Smith, Loretta Devine, Erica Campbell, Tika Sumpter, WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, WWE star Jade Cargill, Urban One Chairwoman Cathy Hughes, former Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and many more who continue to inspire generations of dynamic Black women.

How are you celebrating the AKAs today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of mirror-mesmerizing AKAs in the game on the flip.

NEXT SLIDE
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728

A Serious Matter! Meet The Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence While Sitting Pretty In The Divine Nine was originally published on bossip.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
4 Items
Celebrity  |  Siobhan Dixon

Need A Reminder Of Who You Are? These 30 Powerful Quotes From Black Icons Will Lift You Up

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
2:15
Entertainment News  |  egmasylne

Keke Palmer Says Women Should Date Mechanics Over Millionaires

5 Items
Hair  |  Kim Reveil

From Porch Braids To Roller Sets: The Best Slow Hair Routines For Black Women

53 Items
Sports  |  T.E. Thomas

Ladies, Meet the Hottest NFL Players of 2026

14 Items
News  |  T.E. Thomas

Social Security Adds 14 New Disability Conditions

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close