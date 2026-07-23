1.6 Million Dozen Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Midwest Poultry Services voluntarily recalls over 1.5 million dozen eggs produced in Texas

Recalled eggs distributed to grocery stores and food service providers in several Southern states

Consumers advised to avoid consuming the recalled eggs and return them for a refund

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If you’re planning a weekend breakfast or bringing deviled eggs to a family gathering, it may be worth checking your refrigerator first. Federal health officials have announced a major egg recall involving more than 1.5 million dozen eggs that could be contaminated with Salmonella.

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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Midwest Poultry Services is voluntarily recalling 1,589,577 dozen white shell eggs and brown cage-free eggs that were produced at farms in Texas between June 6 and July 3, 2026.

The recalled eggs were distributed to grocery stores and food service providers in several Southern states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. They were also shipped to Brookshire Grocery locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi, as well as Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana. Because the eggs were sold under several different brand names, shoppers are encouraged to check the identification numbers printed on the carton rather than relying on the label alone.

Consumers should look for plant code P-1950 or 0840962 along with a Julian date between 157 and 184 printed on the side of the carton. The affected eggs also carry sell-by or best-by dates ranging from July 20 through August 17, 2026.

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So far, no illnesses linked to the recall have been reported. However, Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and headaches. While most healthy adults recover within a week, the infection can become severe for young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

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Anyone who purchased the recalled eggs should avoid eating them. Instead, the FDA recommends returning them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

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The egg recall is one of several recent food safety alerts issued this summer. Earlier this month, Texas-based Adams Extract & Spice voluntarily recalled several bulk seasoning products after they were found to contain undeclared soy, a major food allergen. Four of those products received the FDA’s highest-risk Class I recall classification because of the potential for serious allergic reactions.

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Another recent recall involves Zen Principle Naturals’ Moringa Leaf Powder Capsules, which were sold nationwide through Amazon and the company’s website. Those supplements are also being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers who purchased the capsules are advised to stop using them immediately and dispose of the product. Refunds are available without returning the bottles.

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With multiple recalls affecting foods and supplements in recent weeks, health officials recommend checking FDA recall notices regularly and paying close attention to lot numbers and product codes before consuming recently purchased items.

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