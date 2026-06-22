Can Serena Williams Still Shake Up The Tennis World? 4 Things To Watch As The Icon Returns To Wimbledon

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Some athletes transcend their sport and Serena Williams is one of them. The tennis champion returns to Wimbledon and Centre Court is about to feel completely different. Here’s what you should watch out for.

Williams’ return to Wimbledon feels less like a comeback and more like another cultural moment featuring the all-star athlete. Nearly four years after stepping away from professional tennis and almost four years removed from her last Wimbledon appearance, the 44-year-old icon is officially back on the grass courts of the All England Club.

According to Yahoo Sports, Williams will compete in both singles and doubles at Wimbledon 2026. This will set the stage for one of the tournament’s biggest storylines before a single ball has even been served.

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For longtime fans, the excitement is obvious. Serena remains one of the greatest athletes in sports history, with 23 Grand Slam singles titles and a legacy that forever changed women’s tennis. But this return also comes with plenty of questions.

Unlike many players making a comeback, Serena has not played competitive singles tennis since 2022. She is also not entering Wimbledon with any tune-up tournaments under her belt. That means she is essentially walking into one of the sport’s most demanding events with no warm-up.

And still, if there is one athlete who has built a career on defying expectations, it is indeed Serena Williams. Read on for what to expect with Serena’s return.