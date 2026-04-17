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Baby Keem Watched Kendrick & Drake Beef Like A Sports Competition

Baby Keem Watched Kendrick & Drake Beef Like A Sports Competition

Baby Keem is finally sharing how he really felt watching the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef play out.

Published on April 17, 2026

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Baby Keem is finally sharing how he really felt watching the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef play out.

At this point, we all know how things unfolded. After years of subtle shots. everything blew up when Future and Metro Boomin dropped “Like That,” with Kendrick making it clear the “Big 3” conversation was dead.

Drizzy tried to step in the ring, but things really shifted when the West Coast MC dropped “Not Like Us,” a record that had the internet going crazy and fans calling it a wrap.

While social media was going crazy, Keem stayed lowkey during the whole situation. In a recent interview with The New York Times, he admitted he was watching it all like it was a full-on competition.

“For me, it felt like a sport. I was so confident that sometimes you forget to be proud.”

Basically, while everybody else was picking sides, Keem was courtside enjoying the show.

With Kendrick widely seen as the winner, Keem has since shifted his focus back to his own moves. The Melodic Blue rapper recently popped out with his new project, Ca$ino. Marking his first album in four years, along with a mini-documentary giving fans a deeper look into his story, including a cameo from Kendrick.

Baby Keem Watched Kendrick & Drake Beef Like A Sports Competition was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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