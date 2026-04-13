Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 13, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One When it comes to staying connected and up-to-date on the issues that directly impact our daily lives, Sybil Wilkes remains a trusted voice for our community. Through her “What We Need to Know” segment, she consistently empowers us with the critical news we need to navigate a rapidly changing political and social landscape. From pressing economic updates to the future of our political leadership, her latest broadcast delivers vital information designed to keep us informed, safe, and ready to take action. ✕ Federal Workers Face Uncertainty Amid Department of Homeland Security Funding Crisis First on the radar is a significant issue affecting federal workers and travel security. Lawmakers have returned to Washington, D.C., to tackle a stubborn funding impasse that left the Department of Homeland Security in a partial shutdown for eight weeks. While President Trump recently signed an executive order to provide back pay for TSA officers and essential staff, deep uncertainty still clouds how future paychecks will be issued without a formal congressional deal. This record-long lapse has heavily strained airport operations nationwide. For those of us planning travel for upcoming cultural events or family gatherings, the political gridlock leaves many wondering if security checkpoints will face renewed staffing shortages.

Spotlight on the 2028 Presidential Race: Black Voices Lead the Conversation On the political front, the road to the 2028 presidential race is already taking shape, and our community is at the center of the conversation. The campaign trail took an informal but crucial turn this week at Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention in midtown Manhattan. Former Vice President Kamala Harris drew massive crowds and chants to run again. Meanwhile, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey delivered high-energy pitches to the influential gathering of civil rights leaders. Even though the election is still years away, this event served as a critical first audition. It is clear that any hopeful looking to secure the vital support of Black voters must first engage authentically with our community leaders.