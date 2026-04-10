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10 Rappers Who Made Weed Part of Their Brand

As 4/20 approaches, it is the perfect time to highlight how deeply weed has been embedded in hip hop culture.

From laid-back vibes to full-blown cannabis empires, some artists have taken it beyond the music and turned it into a lifestyle, identity, and business.

Here are 10 rappers who turned weed into a core part of their brand.