Trump Announces Ceasefire With Iran, Fends Off Allegations That The US Caved, But Didn’t It?

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

On Tuesday evening, after weeks of mixed messaging on our progress in the Iran war turned into threats to end the nation’s entire “civilization,” President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to announce a two-week pause on his plans to start bombing Iranian bridges and factories because a ceasefire has been negotiated. And because we’ve all heard this song before, folks on social media seem to largely believe that Trump caved to end the war that is bringing his administration nothing but embarrassment and bad press. Meanwhile, Trump, his Cabinet, and MAGA-friendly media outlets are working overtime to spin the narrative that it was actually Iran that caved, ignoring all evidence to the contrary — including the myriad of reports that the missile strikes have not ended.

Let’s get into it…

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump wrote Tuesday evening. “This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.”

Now, to anyone who isn’t a MAGA sycophant, dedicated to spinning Trump’s bullshit into golden nuggets, it looks like Trump stumbled across an excuse to back off from his tough talk and save a little face in the process.

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After all, Trump has been claiming for weeks that Iran is “begging” for a deal, and that the administration “had very, very strong talks,” and “points of agreement,” only for the Iranian government to deny the “talks” are even happening. Trump previously told reporters that a 15-point proposal to end the war was sent to the Iranian government, and that it “gave us most of the points,” only for the Iranian government to completely reject Trump’s terms shortly after.

Now, Trump is saying Iran’s 10-point counter-proposal to the U.S. is a “workable basis on which to negotiate,” which really makes it seem like he was the one “begging for a deal,” especially since the contents of Iran’s 10-point plan seem to largely benefit Iran.

I mean, Iran even included a $2 million toll on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz that no one had to pay before Trump decided to help the Israeli government launch an unprovoked war on Iran. What exactly are we winning here?

Here’s what I previously wrote about Trump waffling back and forth between demanding the Strait be reopened and claiming we don’t even need it, among other contradictory statements regarding the war.

Since nearly the start of his and the Israeli government’s strikes on Iran, Trump has been claiming the war is virtually won, that Iran has been decimated, and that its government has been “begging” to make a deal with the U.S. to end it all. And that might make some of the American people feel better about his aggression in the Middle East if not for the fact that he has consistently jumped back and forth between saying those things and saying that Iran’s nuclear capability still needs to be stopped, that our NATO allies need to help, which they have refused to do, prompting the president to change his withering mind on the spot and say we don’t need them. He has taken a similar approach to discussing the Strait of Hormuz, which he said “we don’t need” and that it would “open up naturally” after the conflict is over during his speech, despite the fact that, earlier that same day, he posted on social media that he would only consider ending the conflict “when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear.”

Then Trump threatened Iran with “Hell” and the bombing of its power plants and bridges if it didn’t “Open the F**king Strait.”

Then, the morning before he announced the pending ceasefire, he threatened that Iran’s “whole civilization will die tonight” if it didn’t bow down.

That’s a lot of tough talk, only for Trump to eagerly announce that he is open to Iran’s demands, which, again, came after the nation rejected his.

And that’s why Trump and his administration are scrambling to force-feed Americans the narrative that it’s a mutual deal that both nations will benefit from, and he’s out here launching investigations against any media outlet that says otherwise.

In fact, Trump had another one of his social media meltdowns after CNN reported, “Iran claims victory, says it forced US to accept 10-point plan,” and that the Iranian Security Council said in a statement, “The enemy, in its unfair, unlawful, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat.”

“The alleged Statement put out by CNN World News is a FRAUD, as CNN well knows,” Trump wrote in response. “The false Statement was linked to a Fake News site (from Nigeria) and, of course, immediately picked up by CNN, and blared out as a ‘legitimate’ headline. The Official Statement by Iran was just released, and posted on TRUTH, below. Authorities are looking to determine whether or not a crime was committed on the issuance of the Fake CNN World Statement, or was it a sick rogue player? CNN is being ordered to immediately withdraw this Statement with full apologies for their, as usual, terrible ‘reporting.’ Results of the investigation will be announced in the near future.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump is going as far as to claim CNN potentially committed a “crime” by reporting news he didn’t like, which would only be the administration’s latest feeble attack on the free press.

In response to Trump, CNN defended its reporting, saying, “The statement in question was obtained by CNN from Iranian officials and reported on multiple Iranian state media outlets. We received the statement from specific official Iranian spokespeople who are known to us.”

I mean, it probably doesn’t help Trump’s case that Iranian embassies are out here posting things like this:

Or that the Iranian people are in the streets like this:

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is, as usual, towing his boss’s line by repeating his nonsense about Iran “begging for a deal,” claiming “victory” on behalf of the president, and explaining that if Iran hadn’t capitulated, which it clearly didn’t, the U.S. military would have just continued bombing it into oblivion.

Then Hegseth got really upset at a reporter for pointing out that, despite the ceasefire announcement, Iran is still launching missile attacks at Israel, which might have something to do with the fact that Israel is still launching missiles at Middle Eastern nations, including Lebanon, despite an end to those strikes being part of Iran’s 10-point proposal.

Honestly, Trump and Hegseth are being the epitome of “Thou doth protest too much” in the way they’re scrambling to control the narrative around who caved and who didn’t. A winner doesn’t have to work this hard to convince everyone that they won.

And, again, what did we win?

Maybe we’ll find out in two weeks?

SEE ALSO:

Trump Threatens Iran With Genocide In Latest Off-Script Rant

Pete Hegseth Weirdly Compares Pilot Rescue To Resurrection Of Jesus Christ





Trump Announces Ceasefire With Iran, Fends Off Allegations That The US Caved, But Didn’t It? was originally published on newsone.com