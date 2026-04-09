Issa Dad: All The Clues That 21 Savage Is Indeed Welcoming A ClayCo Child With His Not-So Hidden Love, Latto

Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images/ Cindy Ord

Latto is about to become “Big Mama, one kid,” but the identity of the father of her first child has been a topic of serial speculation. Fans and media outlets have long suspected that 21 Savage might be the father, and numerous clues have surfaced over the months, strongly suggesting the two are quietly building a copacetic Clay-Co family together.

Here’s a closer look at the evidence that has fans certain Latto is welcoming her first child with “her man, her man, her man,” 21 Savage.

Latto drops the music video for “Business & Personal” with an alleged 21 Savage cameo and clues.

Speculation about the identity of Latto’s baby’s father first gained traction in March, when a series of signs raised eyebrows.

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On March 20, Latto dropped the cover art for her highly anticipated album Big Mama, and it immediately got everyone talking. The artwork featured the rapper cradling her growing baby bump, a clear confirmation that she’s expecting. Adding to the intrigue, Latto was holding a leopard cub in the cover image, a nod to her signature leopard print, but a powerful hint about her pregnancy and her journey to motherhood.

But the cover art wasn’t the only thing that sparked conversation. That same day, Latto also released the music video for her lead single, “Business & Personal.” The video fueled rumors even further, with eagle-eyed fans noticing what appeared to be 21 Savage’s childhood photos in the background. To make things even more interesting, a tattooed hand was shown touching Latto’s stomach in one scene, its distinctive ink matching the tattoos 21 Savage is known to have. Fans immediately connected the dots, believing these were subtle clues about the rapper’s involvement in Latto’s life.