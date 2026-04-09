BeyHive Blessings: Cécred Beauties Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Miss Tina Sizzle & Slay Star-Studded Style Collection Launch

Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, and Blue Ivy stunned in coordinated, elegant attire at the collection launch event.

New styling line features heat-protection, frizz-control, and volumizing products for healthy, stylish hair.

Celebrities and influencers attend the exclusive celebration, highlighting the collection's anticipated debut.

Source: Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media / Getty

Cécred beauties Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Miss Tina stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday for the star-studded launch of Bey’s state-of-the-art styling collection.

Beyoncé hosted an exclusive private event, bringing together close friends, family, and fans to celebrate the milestone, according to RealiTea.

On April 7, clips from the intimate gathering began circulating widely online, quickly going viral across social media platforms. The footage showed Beyoncé on stage with her mother, Tina Knowles, and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, as they spoke to attendees during the celebration, and all three megastars were dressed to impress.

Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, and Blue Ivy Carter looked amazing at the event

Love Beauty? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

For the occasion, Beyoncé showcased her signature elegance, wearing a cream blazer layered over a floral dress, paired with kitten heels.

Her polished yet effortless look perfectly matched the sophisticated tone of the event.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy Carter captured attention in her own right, stepping out in a chic white mini dress with coordinating heels and a simple necklace. The 14-year-old let her hair shine in wavy beach curls, adding to the elegant look. Fans online were quick to praise her poised appearance and growing sense of style.

“Blue is beautiful,” wrote one user. While another added, “BLUE LOOKS PHENOMENAL.”

Tina Knowles, known for her timeless fashion sense, opted for a classic white suit, completing the trio’s coordinated and refined aesthetic.

Celebs Attend Cècred Styling Collection Hair Show

The star-studded event brought out a bevy of celebs, including Kelly Rowland…

Bey’s fellow H-town hottie, Monaleo…

Chloe Bailey who casually swatted down rumors that Beyoncé was upset with her attendance at a Kanye concert…

Jordan Chiles and Victoria Monét…

and an array of influencers, including Cristian Dennis…

Chelley Bissainthe and Clarke Elizabeth…

Brittney Elena…

and Pilar Scratch.

What does Cécred’s new styling collection have?

Beyond the star-studded appearances, the event highlighted the exciting expansion of Cécred’s product line. The new styling collection has already generated significant buzz among fans and beauty enthusiasts alike. According to an Instagram post, the collection is “where high-performance styling meets healthy hair!” The line features six essential products designed to protect hair from heat up to 450°F, as well as humidity, pollution, and styling-related damage. Each item aims to help users achieve flawless looks without compromising hair health.

Among the standout products is the Thermal Shield Mist, positioned as a crucial prep step in any heat-styling routine. This lightweight spray offers protection against extreme temperatures while combating humidity, pollution, and frizz, leaving hair soft, shiny, and weightless.

Another innovation is the Heat Activated Silk Glaze, a first-of-its-kind silkening styler that works with heat and tension to create sleek, glass-like finishes. It promises faster styling with fewer heat passes while delivering long-lasting smoothness without a heavy feel.

The Volumizing Mousse is designed for those seeking dramatic body and movement. The lightweight formula delivers 95% more volume after blow-drying, along with root lift and 24-hour frizz control, making it ideal for bouncy, full-bodied styles.

Rounding out the collection is the Flexible Hold Hairspray, a buildable fine mist that provides a soft, flexible hold while maintaining up to 48 hours of frizz control.

With this latest launch, Cécred continues to strengthen its position in the competitive haircare market. Combining performance-driven formulas with a focus on hair health, the brand’s expansion is exciting and we can’t wait to see where it goes next.

DON’T MISS…

Cécred Products Helped My Natural Hair Grow Thicker

Tina Knowles Announces New Blue Cécred Hair Collection

BeyHive Blessings: Cécred Beauties Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Miss Tina Sizzle & Slay Star-Studded Style Collection Launch was originally published on bossip.com